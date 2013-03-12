Video Of Samsung's Galaxy S4 Leaks

A YouTube user has posted a video of what he claims is Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.



The video matches images that leaked yesterday on a Chinese forum. It also seems to match Samsung’s official teaser image of the Galaxy S4. We first saw the video on SammyHub.

Don’t forget: Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S4 at a big press event March 14.

Also, notice how the video promo for Apple’s iPad Mini is playing in the background. Kind of funny.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.