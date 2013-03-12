Video Of Samsung's Galaxy S4 Leaks

A YouTube user has posted a video of what he claims is Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.
The video matches images that leaked yesterday on a Chinese forum. It also seems to match Samsung’s official teaser image of the Galaxy S4. We first saw the video on SammyHub.
Don’t forget: Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S4 at a big press event March 14.
Also, notice how the video promo for Apple’s iPad Mini is playing in the background. Kind of funny.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.