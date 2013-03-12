Video Of Samsung's Galaxy S4 Leaks

Steve Kovach

A YouTube user has posted a video of what he claims is Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S4. 

The video matches images that leaked yesterday on a Chinese forum. It also seems to match Samsung’s official teaser image of the Galaxy S4. We first saw the video on SammyHub.

Don’t forget: Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S4 at a big press event March 14.

Also, notice how the video promo for Apple’s iPad Mini is playing in the background. Kind of funny.

