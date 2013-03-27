The Samsung Galaxy S4 Will Launch Around May 1 On T-Mobile

T-Mobile announced today that Samsung’s Galaxy S4 will launch on its network around May 1.



The news comes from T-Mobile’s chief marketing officer Michael Siever at today’s press event announcing the carrier’s new LTE network and data plans.

The company did not provide pricing or a specific launch date, but it’s the most specific any carrier has been about when the Galaxy S4 will launch.

However, it’s safe to assume the Galaxy S4 will cost around $99.99 plus monthly payments of about $20 for 24 months. That’s the same pricing plan T-Mobile will use for the iPhone 5 when it goes on sale April 12.

