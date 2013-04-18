Here Are The Official Samsung Galaxy S4 Launch Dates And Prices

Steve Kovach
samsung galaxy s4 control panel

Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, will make its debut in the US next week.

Pricing and availability vary a bit carrier to carrier, but here’s what we know so far:

  • T-Mobile will begin selling the Galaxy S4 on April 24. It’ll cost $149.99 up front, plus $20 per month for 24 months.
  • AT&T is now accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S4, starting at $199.99 with a two-year contract. We’re still waiting for a launch date.
  • Sprint will sell the Galaxy S4 on April 27 for $249.99 with a two-year contract. New customers switching from another carrier can get the phone for $149.99.
  • Verizon has not announced pricing or availability for the Galaxy S4.
  • U.S. Cellular has not announced pricing or availability for the Galaxy S4.

