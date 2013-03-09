These Four Innovations Will Make Samsung's Galaxy S4 Feel Like A Phone From The Future

Photo: @evleaks via Engadget

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S IV, next week.It’ll be thinner, faster, and have a better a camera and a bigger screen.



That’s all nice and good, but kind of expected from any gadget upgrade.

What’s cool, though, is that there are actually a few places where Samsung is reportedly going beyond the expected to bring us a phone from the future.

Here are four reasons why you should be really excited:

The rumoured eye-tracking technology will let you change pages solely with your eyes. That means when you reach the bottom of a page, for example, the software will automatically load up additional content.

It might have touchless gestures, meaning you could answer your phone without having to tap “answer.”

Samsung’s deal with Visa will likely let you make credit card payments using Near Field Communication (NFC).

Samsung will let you wirelessly charge the S IV using the Qi standard, according to Digitimes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.