These Four Innovations Will Make Samsung's Galaxy S4 Feel Like A Phone From The Future

Photo: @evleaks via Engadget
Samsung is gearing up to unveil its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S IV, next week.It’ll be thinner, faster, and have a better a camera and a bigger screen.
That’s all nice and good, but kind of expected from any gadget upgrade.
What’s cool, though, is that there are actually a few places where Samsung is reportedly going beyond the expected to bring us a phone from the future.
Here are four reasons why you should be really excited:
- The rumoured eye-tracking technology will let you change pages solely with your eyes. That means when you reach the bottom of a page, for example, the software will automatically load up additional content.
- It might have touchless gestures, meaning you could answer your phone without having to tap “answer.”
- Samsung’s deal with Visa will likely let you make credit card payments using Near Field Communication (NFC).
- Samsung will let you wirelessly charge the S IV using the Qi standard, according to Digitimes.
