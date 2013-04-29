Samsung Has A Galaxy S4 Video That's Just Like The Ones Apple Makes For New iPhones

Samsung put out a new video today featuring a bunch of its executives explaining how they built the company’s newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.



It’s the same kind of video we see from Apple every time it releases a new iPhone, which go over the design and philosophy behind the device.

We first spotted Samsung’s video on iMore.

Samsung isn’t the only big phone company to copy Apple on the marketing move. Nokia released a similar video in 2011.

Here’s Samsung’s video introducing the Galaxy S4. You can watch Apple’s iPhone 5 introduction video below if you’d like to compare.

