Samsung Galaxy S4 Delayed On T-Mobile Until April 29

In a message on its website, T-Mobile announced that the Samsung Galaxy S4 will be delayed until April 29. The company blamed supply issues.



We first spotted the news comes to us from TmoNews.

The Galaxy S4 was originally supposed to launch on April 24 on the carrier. That would’ve made T-Mobile the first US carrier to sell the phone.

T-Mobile will begin accepting online orders for the Galaxy S4 on April 29, but there’s no word on when it’ll be available in retail stores. It’ll cost $199.99 down plus $20 per month for 24 months.

It now looks like Sprint will be the first carrier to sell the Galaxy S4. It launches April 27. It’ll cost $249.99 with a two-year contract on that carrier.

AT&T, Verizon, and US Cellular have not announced launched dates for the Galaxy S4 yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.