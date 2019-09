Despite a slew of gimmicky software features in Samsung’s Galaxy S4, the company did a pretty good job with its camera app.



The app has a bunch of clever modes and setting that are very easy to use. Here’s a quick demo of our favourites.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.