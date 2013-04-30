After Delays, Samsung's Galaxy S4 Is Now Available On Sprint

Sprint announced today that Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, “is now flowing into sales channels.”



The statement is a bit vague and wonky, but a spokesperson confirmed that some Sprint retail stores do have the phone in stock now. You can also order it online.

Sprint said it will continue to get more shipments of the Galaxy S4 every day.

Samsung announced last week that the Galaxy S4 might be delayed “due to overwhelming demand,” and both Sprint and T-Mobile had to push their launch dates back. T-Mobile started selling the phone today online and AT&T started selling it on April 27.

Verizon is the only major US carrier that isn’t selling the Galaxy S4 yet, but it is accepting pre-orders now. The Verizon version of the phone should ship by May 30.

