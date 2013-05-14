The First 13 Apps You Need To Download On Your New Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung’s new hero Android phone, the Galaxy S4, is now available on all major carriers except for Verizon. (The Verizon model will ship at the end of May.)



If you’re going to get a new GS4, here’s a starter pack of Android apps to get you started.

Note: These apps will work on most other Android phones too, including the excellent HTC One.

Google Chrome is the best Web browser for Android phones. Some Android smartphones come with the Google Chrome Web browser preinstalled, but if yours doesn't, you should download it right away. Google Chrome is the best browser for Android phones. It syncs bookmarks and other preferences from your Google account across your desktop and other devices. Price: Free Swiftkey is the best keyboard for your Android device. SwiftKey is one of our favourite Android apps. The keyboard app replaces the stock that ships with your phone. One of the best features is SwiftKey's ability to learn from your habits across social media and email accounts to figure out exactly what you're trying to write. Price: $3.99 Flayvr merges all your photos and videos into one app. Flayvr is the perfect photo gallery replacement app. All your photos and videos are sorted based on time, and you can create and manage various albums. One of our favourite features about Flayvr is how it stitches photo and video into the same stream. Price: Free Plume is a well-designed alternative to the official Twitter app. Plume is a great way to stay up to date with tweets on your Android. The well-designed app supports multiple accounts, widgets, and even syncs with your Facebook account. Price: Free Spotify is a great way to get on-demand streaming music. Spotify is a great alternative to purchasing music. The service has a catalogue filled with millions of streaming songs. If you pay $10 per month, you can listen to your music on your Android phone and download tracks for offline listening. Price: Free 1Weather is the highest rated weather app on Android. 1Weather is one of the highest rated weather apps in the entire Google Play Store. The beautiful weather app provides real-time local weather and forecasts for all over the world. There are also hourly forecasts and precipitation information. One of 1Weather's best features is the app's ability to follow your location so that you can get updated weather info when you're on the move. Price: Free Instagram lets you share your best photos with friends. Instagram is the best way to share photos with friends and stay up to date with what your favourite people are doing. The social photo network is addictive, simple to use, and packed with a ton of filters that really make your photos stand out. Price: Free Viber makes it easy to place phone calls over Wi-Fi. Viber lets Android users call, text, and send photo and video messages across the globe for free over Wi-Fi or your smartphone's data connection. Phone calls support HD sound quality, and you can have conversations with up to 40 people at once. Price: Free Feedly is a great way to stay on top of the news you care about. Google Reader is on the way out, replace it with Feedly. Feedly is a great way to browse news and content from your favourite websites, blogs, RSS feeds, and even YouTube channels. The app is well designed, fast, and easy to use. Price: Free IM+ takes mobile instant messaging to the next level. IM+ is a great way to instant message friends from various services all in one place. The app supports all the major chat services including Facebook, Skype (as in-app purchase), MSN/Live Messenger, Google Talk, Yahoo!, AIM/iChat, ICQ, RenRen, Jabber, MeinVZ, Gadu-Gadu, mig33, SINA Weibo, Fetion, Mamba.Ru, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki.Ru, Yandex IM and Mail.Ru Agent. Price: Free Volume Booster makes your phone's speakers louder. Volume Booster increases the standard volume on your Android device. Volume booster is supposed to make your phone 20-30% louder. Its simple to use too ---- simply press a button and the app will calibrate your phone and increase the volume. Price: Free Evernote keeps all your notes, voice memos, and screenshots all in one place. Evernote is our favourite note taking apps. It syncs everything to the cloud so that no matter what device you're using all of your notes, pictures, and web clips are in one place. Price: Free Tango is the best way to video chat across devices. Tango is a great way to video chat with friends and family across multiple devices. Besides just being able to video chat, users can make free voice calls, send texts, and share photos. Price: Free Now that you've see what you need for Android, check out the best apps for iPhone... 18 New iPhone Apps You Need To Try >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.