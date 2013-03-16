Here's Samsung's Brilliantly Bizarre S4 Event That Had The Tech World Freaking Out

Photo: Screenshot

Samsung is often accused of copying Apple. Last night, no one was saying that.Its event to announce the Galaxy S4 was one of a kind. It was the sort of over-the-top ridiculous event that only Samsung would, or could, deliver. It must have cost millions of dollars.



In Radio City Music Hall, with Broadway actors, Samsung set up a bunch of scenes to act out all the new features of its phone.

For the most part it was panned by the techno snoots.

Personally, I thought it was pretty good. It took less than 50 minutes, so it didn’t drag on. It wasn’t yet another boring phone presentation where one guy stands on stage and drones on about specs that even I don’t fully understand before another guy gets on stage and does a boring demo of a new app.

It was certainly weird, but in a lively, fun way.

I watched the presentation again today so you could catch up on what everyone was buzzing about last night.

