New Ads For The Samsung Galaxy S4 Are All About Swaddling Flatulent Babies

Breaking from its regular Apple-bashing marketing strategy, Samsung’s latest ads for the Galaxy S4 take on a different theme: fatherhood.

Agency 72andSunny got into the Father’s Day spirit with two different parent-centric commercials, one of which is about a dad trying to swaddle his flatulent baby. The confused father watches a how-to video while using his smart phone’s voice-activated search tools and Smart Pause technology.

Here’s the swaddling spot:

And here’s an ad that ties in babies, the Galaxy S4, and Samsung’s Lebron James endorsement.

This follows on the heels of a Samsung TV ad that depicts all men as idiots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.