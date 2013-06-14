Samsung's Water-Resistant Galaxy S4 Phone Will Cost You $200 On AT&T

Samsung’s more sporty version of the Galaxy S4 — the Galaxy S4 Active — will be available for online pre-order starting June 14.



The phone will cost $200 with the usual two-year contract.

Customers will be able to choose from two colours, Dive Blue and Urban Blue, and is certified “life-proof” — meaning you can get it dusty and wet with no consequences.

The Galaxy S4 Active is a water-resistant, durable version of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S4 phone.

There are other variants of the Galaxy S4 coming soon too: The Galaxy S4 Mini (smaller screen) and Galaxy S4 Zoom (has a 10x optical zoom camera).

