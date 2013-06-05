Samsung Just Made Its Flagship Galaxy Phone Water Resistant And Very Hard To Break

Samsung just announced a new variant of its flagship Galaxy S4 that will be great for people with a more rugged lifestyle.



The Samsung Galaxy S4 Active is able to sustain itself in up to nearly three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Thanks to its fully-sealed exterior, the Active also has a high-degree of protection from dust, sand, and other particles.

Other than that, the Active has similar internal specs to the regular Galaxy S4. It has a 5-inch LCD screen, compared to the S4’s 5-inch AMOLED display, the same 1.9GHZ quad-core processor, and 2,600mAh battery.

Samsung is set to release the S4 Active this summer initially in the U.S. and Sweden.

This is the fourth (!) version of Samsung’s flaghship phone. There’s the regular Galaxy S4, the Galaxy S4 Mini (with a smaller screen), the Galaxy S4 Google Edition (runs a clean version of the Android operating system), and the Galaxy S4 Active.

