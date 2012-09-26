There's A Nasty Bug That Can Reset Your Galaxy S III If You're Not Careful

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

There are several reports going around this morning about a malicious line of web code for Samsung’s Galaxy S III that causes the phone to reset to factory settings if you visit the page.The exploit was discovered by security researchers and demoed in this YouTube video that’s being passed around. I haven’t had a chance to test it on my Galaxy S III yet, but the threat seems like the real deal.



How can you protect yourself until Samsung provides a software update? If you’re sent a link or QR code from a stranger, don’t open it. In reality, the chances are pretty low that you’ll come across the malicious link.

