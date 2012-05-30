And They're Lining Up To Buy The Samsung Galaxy S3 In Europe...

Via Philip Elmer-Dewitt at Apple 2.0, here’s a video of a (short) line outside a Samsung store in London about an hour before the Galaxy S3 was to be released.



The global smartphone game is a two-horse race between Apple and Samsung right now.

And it’s nice to see that a company other than Apple can make products that inspire people to go wait in line.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

