Samsung designed a super-rugged tactical smartphone for military use — take a look

Samsung released the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition phone.

It’s a military smartphone designed for special operations.

It uses an Android operating system and can integrate with radios, drone feeds, and GPS.

Samsung released its design for the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, a smartphone for Department of Defence operators and the federal government. Every aspect of the phone was designed for maximum practicality, from extra encryption to drone feed integration and off-grid communication.

The S20 was based on the earlier S9 tactical phone, and Samsung says it is a “massive leap forward in tactical mobility.” Samsung says it was tested in the field, and touts it as the”only end user device you’ll need for mission planning, training, operations and daily use.”

The Galaxy S20 is only available in the US through specific vendors. Check out some of the features here.

The Galaxy S20 is not available for general sale; it can only be purchased through specific channels for the Department of Defence and federal government.

Out of the box, it can connect to tactical radios to keep communication open.

There are a variety of durable cases and hubs to fit in any tactical kit.

It can support drone feeds and laser range finders for an overview of the mission.

The Galaxy S20 is a handheld device, but it can also easily connect to a monitor for planning purposes.

The smart battery optimises app power to conserve energy.

A special button on the side can quick-launch mission applications.

The touch screen is also sensitive enough to work even with gloved hands.

The phone is also enabled for classified communication by the NSA.

Two layers of encryption keep data safe even when the phone is turned off.

The Galaxy S20 also has a secure telemedicine platform, where medics can monitor patients’ vitals remotely and arrange a medical evacuation.

“We worked diligently with the industry’s most trusted companies to ensure best-in-class software, services, and hardware solutions perform with our devices,” Samsung Electronics America VP of sales Chris Balcik said.

