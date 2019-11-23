We just got our most reliable look yet at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11

Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91 Mobiles

Renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 from gadgets-leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91 Mobiles likely reveal what the device will look like.

Hemmerstoffer and 91 Mobiles nailed the renders for the Galaxy S10 before it was released.

The Galaxy S11 could have reduced curved edges compared to the Galaxy S10, and the punch-hole selfie camera may find itself in the top centre of the screen. The camera module looks different to what Samsung has done in the past as well.

When gadgets-leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer releases a render of an unannounced and unreleased device, it’s typically pretty spot-on.

Indeed, Hemmerstoffer and 91 Mobiles’ renders for the Galaxy S10 nailed every perceivable detail about the exterior design.

So when Hemmerstoffer released a render of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy S11 in partnership with tech site 91Mobiles, it’s likely to be our very first and mostly accurate look at the device.

Check it out:

If accurate, the renders show a familiar Samsung Galaxy S10-style design on the front, but the camera module looks completely different to what Samsung has done in the past.

Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles

It’s suggested that the punch-hole selfie camera will move from the top right of the screen, like on the Galaxy S10, to the centre on the Galaxy S11. The bezels look incredibly thin in the Galaxy S11’s render, too.

Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles

The Galaxy S11’s screen will measure in between 6.3 and 6.7 inches, according to 91 Mobiles, and the screen’s edges will be less curved than previous Galaxy S devices.

Here’s the Galaxy S10 Plus for reference, with the punch hole camera on the top right, and a thicker top bezel than the Galaxy S11’s render.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S11’s camera module may be found on the top left corner, whereas most Samsung phones have a camera strip along the centre in the top half of the back.

Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles

The most prolific rumour about the camera on Samsung’s Galaxy S11 is that one of the camera lenses will have a 108-megapixel sensor. Otherwise, we’d expect to see similar camera options like a zoomed lens and an ultra-wide lens.

Here’s the back on the Galaxy 10 phone series, which shows Samsung’s more traditional horizontal camera strip design.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Here’s a video from 91 Mobiles that gives you a closer look of the Galaxy S11 renders:

