Samsung's next big smartphone coming in 2020 is rumoured to have a camera with over 100 megapixels

A reliable gadgets leaker has tipped that Samsung’s Galaxy S11 smartphone, expected in early 2020, will have a 108-megapixel camera.

Samsung previously announced a 108-megapixel camera module, which the company said would improve low-light photos. But it wasn’t clear at the time which Samsung smartphone would get such a module.

Smartphones typically have between 12- and 16-megapixel cameras.

Samsung is seemingly going for a hardware approach to improve its smartphone cameras, whereas the top smartphone camera makers –Apple and Google – use software to process and enhance their photos.

Samsung’s so-called “Galaxy S11” that’s expected to be released in early 2020 could come with a camera that has 108-megapixels, according to a reliable gadgets leaker on Twitter, @IceUniverse.

Samsung had already announced a 108-megapixel smartphone camera module back in August, but it wasn’t clear when it would feature in the company’s smartphones.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2019

High megapixel count doesn’t necessarily mean better photos – Apple and Google use 12-megapixel cameras on their smartphones, and they’re the best smartphone cameras you can currently find. Rather, it’s good software and processing that is the key to making the iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 so good, including in low-light situations.

Unlike Apple and Google, Samsung is going the hardware route to achieve better performance with its next smartphone camera. One of the main benefits Samsung touted about its 108-megapixel camera is better photos in low light – an area where the company trails behind compared to Apple and Google’s latest offerings.

