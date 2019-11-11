There are 7 key reasons you should buy Samsung's $900 Galaxy S10 instead of the cheaper Google Pixel 4

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

There are several reasons to love Pixel phones, but they’re not perfect by any means.

And while Samsung’s Galaxy S10 isn’t perfect, either, there are seven things about the Galaxy S10 that are better than the Pixel 4 if you’re trying to decide between the two Android devices.

Here’s why you should choose the S10 over the Pixel 4.

If you care about design, the Galaxy S10 is a much better-looking phone.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The battery on the Pixel 4 isn’t terrible, but it’s better on the Galaxy S10.

Eric Risberg/AP

The Galaxy S10 has three camera options. The Pixel 4 has two, and it’s missing the one camera it should have had.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S10 has an ultra-wide lens, a regular lens, and a zoom lens.

The Pixel 4 has a regular lens and a zoom lens – it’s missing the ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 4 might take better photos in overall, at least from the regular and zoomed lenses. But it can’t take ultra-wide photos, which means the Pixel 4’s camera is significantly less versatile than the Galaxy S10’s.

Anyone who likes their wired headphones will be glad to know the Galaxy S10 has a headphone jack.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

You can charge a smartphone and other gadgets that support wireless charging from the back of the Galaxy S10, which is actually kind of neat.

Eric Risberg/AP

If you like to record video with your smartphone, the Galaxy S10 has much better quality and options than the Pixel 4.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S10 can record 4K video up to 60 frames per second for a smooth video. It’s actually become a fairly common option in many top-end smartphones, but Google is neglecting the video recording part of the Pixel 4, which can only record 4K video up to 30 frames per second. That’s fine, but it’s not as comprehensive as the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 can also record video in HDR10 Plus for better colours and contrast, whereas the Pixel 4 doesn’t offer that option.

It’s not a massive deal, nor is it a deal-breaker. But the Pixel 4 certainly shouldn’t be the phone of choice for those who care about video recording.

The Galaxy S10 comes with a minimum of 128 GB of storage, twice as much as the Pixel 4’s paltry base 64 GB of storage.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

With all this said, if you think the Galaxy S10 looks great, you might consider holding off for a few months. Samsung is expected to reveal a new Galaxy S phone in February 2020, just about three months from now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.