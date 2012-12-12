Looks Like You'll Have To Wait A Bit Longer For Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

After Samsung launched a teaser video for its big Consumer Electronics Show announcement, many (including us!) speculated that the company would unveil its new flagship Galaxy S IV smartphone at the event.Nope.



CNET reports that Samsung’s CES announcement will focus on TV products instead of mobile products like a new smartphone. It’s much more likely that the Galaxy S IV will debut in the spring instead.

