Report: Samsung's Next Flagship Galaxy Phone Will Launch In April

Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S III.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

There have been several conflicting reports recently on when Samsung will launch its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S IV. The latest report comes from SamMobile, which says the Galaxy S IV will launch on April 15. SamMobile has a decent record with Samsung leaks, so this one is worth mentioning.



Here are all the other Galaxy S IV rumours and specs we know about so far:

Processor: 8-core Exynos 5 Octa clocked at 1.8GHz (That’s insanely fast)

5-inch edge-to-edge 440 ppi display that can show full HD video

2GB of RAM (This will help the phone move even faster)

13 MP camera rear-facing camera with 1080p (HD) video capture (13-megapixels is the new standard for smartphone rear cameras)

2- MP front-facing camera with 720p (HD) video capture for video chatting

Wireless charging using the Qi standard.

No physical button on the face.

Android Jelly Bean 4.2.1 (The most current version of Android)

Don’t Miss: How Facebook can make every phone a “Facebook Phone” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.