Report: Samsung's Next Flagship Galaxy Phone Will Launch In April

Steve Kovach
samsung galaxy s iii customised home screenSamsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S III.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

There have been several conflicting reports recently on when Samsung will launch its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S IV. The latest report comes from SamMobile, which says the Galaxy S IV will launch on April 15. SamMobile has a decent record with Samsung leaks, so this one is worth mentioning. 

Here are all the other Galaxy S IV rumours and specs we know about so far:

  • Processor: 8-core Exynos 5 Octa clocked at 1.8GHz (That’s insanely fast)
  • 5-inch edge-to-edge 440 ppi display that can show full HD video
  • 2GB of RAM (This will help the phone move even faster)
  • 13 MP camera rear-facing camera with 1080p (HD) video capture (13-megapixels is the new standard for smartphone rear cameras)
  • 2- MP front-facing camera with 720p (HD) video capture for video chatting
  • Wireless charging using the Qi standard.
  • No physical button on the face.
  • Android Jelly Bean 4.2.1 (The most current version of Android)

