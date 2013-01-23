Report: Samsung's Next Flagship Galaxy Phone Will Launch In April

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
There have been several conflicting reports recently on when Samsung will launch its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S IV. The latest report comes from SamMobile, which says the Galaxy S IV will launch on April 15. SamMobile has a decent record with Samsung leaks, so this one is worth mentioning.
Here are all the other Galaxy S IV rumours and specs we know about so far:
- Processor: 8-core Exynos 5 Octa clocked at 1.8GHz (That’s insanely fast)
- 5-inch edge-to-edge 440 ppi display that can show full HD video
- 2GB of RAM (This will help the phone move even faster)
- 13 MP camera rear-facing camera with 1080p (HD) video capture (13-megapixels is the new standard for smartphone rear cameras)
- 2- MP front-facing camera with 720p (HD) video capture for video chatting
- Wireless charging using the Qi standard.
- No physical button on the face.
- Android Jelly Bean 4.2.1 (The most current version of Android)
