LEAK: Is This What Samsung's Galaxy S4 Will Look Like?

Reliable gadget leaker, @evleaks posted a tweet overnight detailing Samsung’s new Galaxy S IV.
The tweets have since been deleted, but at least one of the photos appears to have come from expansys.com.
The render below could just be a place holder until Samsung announces the Galaxy S IV next week in New York.
The Galaxy S IV is rumoured to have a crystal clear touch screen display, a fast processor, high quality camera, the newest version of Google’s Android operating system, and three different storage sizes.
Here’s are the leaked photos that were deleted:
Photo: @evleaks via Engadget
The second photo details the smartphone’s specs:
Photo: @evleaks via Engadget
Now Watch: The Verdict On Samsung Ativ Windows Phone
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.