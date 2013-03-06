LEAK: Is This What Samsung's Galaxy S4 Will Look Like?

Reliable gadget leaker, @evleaks posted a tweet overnight detailing Samsung’s new Galaxy S IV.



The tweets have since been deleted, but at least one of the photos appears to have come from expansys.com.

The render below could just be a place holder until Samsung announces the Galaxy S IV next week in New York.

The Galaxy S IV is rumoured to have a crystal clear touch screen display, a fast processor, high quality camera, the newest version of Google’s Android operating system, and three different storage sizes.

Here’s are the leaked photos that were deleted:

Photo: @evleaks via Engadget

The second photo details the smartphone’s specs:

Photo: @evleaks via Engadget

