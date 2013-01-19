Everything We Know About Samsung's Next Galaxy Flagship Phone So Far

An early leaked render of the Galaxy S IV.

Photo: SamMobile

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S IV is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2013.In fact, next to whatever the next iPhone is, the Galaxy S IV is easily the most-anticipated smartphone of the year.



Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy S IV in April or May, about a year after it launched the current Galaxy S III.

However, there are also some rumblings that it could be announced as soon as next month at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona, according to TechCrunch and others.

And as we get closer, the leaks and rumours are beginning to heat up.

Some new details have been revealed after the smartphone’s benchmark test results were leaked on SamMobile.

Here’s are the latest rumours:

Processor: 8-core Exynos 5 Octa clocked at 1.8GHz (That’s insanely fast)

5-inch edge-to-edge 440 ppi display that can show full HD video

2GB of RAM (This will help the phone move even faster)

13 MP camera rear-facing camera with 1080p (HD) video capture (13-megapixels is the new standard for smartphone rear cameras)

2- MP front-facing camera with 720p (HD) video capture for video chatting

Wireless charging using the Qi standard.

No physical button on the face.

Android Jelly Bean 4.2.1 (The most current version of Android)

