LEAKED: Videos Of The New Samsung Galaxy S4 In Action

There was a video demo of the Samsung Galaxy S IV circulating yesterday, but now four more videos have come to the surface, reports Sammy Hub.



The videos demonstrate “floating touch” capability, in which hovering your finger over the screen without contacting it still lets you interact with the device, and a smart pause feature that automatically pauses your video content when you look away from the screen.

Here’s the floating touch in action:

And the smart pause:

