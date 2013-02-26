Samsung Just Sent Out Invites For Its March 14 Galaxy S IV Phone Launch

Samsung just sent the press invites for its Galaxy S IV announcement.



As expected, the company will unveil the phone at a press conference in New York on March 14. We’ll be there covering it live.

Samsung has done a great job at keeping its new phone a secret, but you can check out all the latest Galaxy S IV rumours here.

In the meantime, here’s what the invitation looks like:

Photo: Samsung

