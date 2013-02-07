Samsung May Announce The Next Galaxy Phone On March 15

Photo: SamMobile

Samsung plans to announce its next flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S IV, at an even on March 15, according to SamMobile.SamMobile has a decent record with Samsung rumours, so we’re pretty confident its date is close.



The phone will go on sale at the beginning of April in parts of Europe at first and make its way to the U.S. by May or June, according to the report.

Information on Samsung’s Galaxy S IV has been hard to come by lately. Reports have been all over the place, with some speculating that an announcement could happen at the end of this month at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

However, it’s more likely Samsung will use MWC to announce its 8-inch iPad Mini competitor, the Galaxy Note 8.0.

And that makes a lot of sense. It’d be better for Samsung to launch a highly anticipated product like the Galaxy S IV at a separate event where it doesn’t have to share the spotlight with competitors.

