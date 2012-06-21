Here's What Tech Bigwigs Have To Say About The Samsung Galaxy S III

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy S III is the most important Android phone to be released so far this year.Billed as being “designed for humans,” it’s attracted a lot of attention, and the reviews are pouring in.



Here’s what we’ve gleaned from some reviews so far.

Jonathan Geller, Boy Genius Report:

Honestly, you can’t have a game-changer every time around. I didn’t like Samsung’s first run of Galaxy S smartphones, but I absolutely loved the Galaxy S II (especially the AT&T version). They say greatness skips a generation, and I believe that’s true with the Galaxy S III. It feels like an afterthought to try and stay competitive with Apple and other leading Android vendors.

Kellex, Droid Life:

Is the Samsung Galaxy S3 the greatest smartphone ever made? That’s a tough question. It is one hell of a smartphone though. This and the HTC One X are on a level of their own at this point in 2012, with each offering a few pluses over the other. Both have incredible screens, great internal hardware, amazing cameras, and are the complete package. For me though, the software add-ons to the GS3 give it the edge. Phones are now so powerful that manufacturers need to turn to software to try and separate themselves and I feel like Samsung has done that here.

Jordan Crook, TechCrunch:

HTC has been kicking arse lately when it comes to benchmark testing, but there’s a new sheriff in town. The Samsung Galaxy S III beats out every Android phone I’ve ever tested in all three tests we run. In Quadrant, which tests everything from CPU to memory to graphics, the Galaxy S III scored an impressive 4911. The HTC One S comes in second with 4371, while most other phones (including the Galaxy Note) stay well below the 3000 mark.

Peter Pachal, Mashable:

Although the phone’s more novel functions aren’t that polished — at least it has them. Wireless technologies like NFC, Wi-Fi Direct and LTE are the future of mobile, and you get the sense Samsung is just scratching the surface; software updates and apps could dig much deeper. Also, guess which phone doesn’t have any of those techs (hint: it rhymes with “my phone”)?

