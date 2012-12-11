Your Galaxy S III Is About To Get A Lot Better

Samsung is working on a big update to Galaxy S III phones that includes a bunch of handy features for the flagship device.



Over the last few days, Samsung has been teasing the update with a series of video demos. It’s called the Premium Suite and adds a lot of features already found in Samsung’s newest Galaxy Note II phone/tablet hybrid.

Here’s a quick preview of some of the most important new features coming to the Galaxy S III:

Run two apps at the same time in a split screen.

New camera mode that takes better photos in low-light settings.

Another camera mode called Best Face that lets you choose the best face of your subjects from multiple photos. For example, if someone blinks in one photo, you can replace his/her face with a better shot from another image.

Easy Mode that puts the most popular apps and widgets on your home screen automatically. This is good for first-time smartphone owners or those who don’t want to spend time customising their home screen.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when to expect the Premium Suite to hit Galaxy S III phones. Samsung is historically slow at getting prompt updates to its devices, and it doesn’t help that U.S. customers will have to wait for their carrier to approve the software first.

Here are the two video demos of the new Premium Suite for the Galaxy S III:

