Samsung's Galaxy S III Outsells The iPhone 4S

Samsung has been crushing Apple in total smartphone sales for a while now.Last quarter it beat Apple in a very specific smartphone category. Its flagship phone, the Galaxy S III beat the iPhone 4S, according to Strategy Analytics. Samsung sold 18 million S IIIs compared to 16 million iPhone 4Ss.



Lots of people are writing about this today, but it is somewhat meaningless.

The reason the S III outsold the iPhone 4S is because everyone knew an iPhone 5 was coming, so they stopped buying the iPhone 5. Apple sold 6 million iPhone 5s, according to Strategy Analytics.

We suppose this could be spun as a big win for Samsung because we’re not sure the iPhone has ever been outsold even when people know a new model is coming. A year ago, Samsung beat Apple for the first time in total smartphone sales. Now it’s able to beat in on an individual phone model level.

We don’t think Samsung’s S III will beat Apple again, but it’s part of a bad trend for Apple’s smartphone share. Last week IDC reported Apple has 15% of the smartphone market. Android, driven largely by Samsung has 75%.

