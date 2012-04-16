Samsung Will Announce Its Next Big Galaxy Phone On May 3

Press invites for the announcement of Samsung’s next flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III, are starting to go out.



Sammy Hub reports that the Dutch site Tweakers.net already has the invite. The event will be on May 3 in London, as earlier rumours have suggested.

The U.S. media have not received invites yet. If this invitation is real, we should be getting them very soon.

UPDATE: The invites have arrived for U.S. media too.

The Galaxy S III is rumoured to have a quad-core processor, ceramic body, and a 4.8-inch screen that can play full 1080p HD video.

The event will be live streamed from London and we’ll have live updates for you right here.

Here’s a photo of the invite:

Photo: Tweakers.net

