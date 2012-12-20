There's A Problem With Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung acknowledged a vulnerability in its popular Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II phones that could allow someone to write a malicious app and gain access to your device. The vulnerability was first discovered on XDA, an online forum for developers. The flaw allows someone to get access to your processor and deep-level functions of your phone.



By the way, not all variants of Galaxy devices are affected. It depends on the processor your phone uses.

In a statement to Android Central, Samsung said it was aware of the issue and is working on a software fix. Here’s the statement:

Samsung is aware of the potential security issue related to the Exynos processor and plans to provide a software update to address it as quickly as possible.

The issue may arise only when a malicious application is operated on the affected devices; however, this does not affect most devices operating credible and authenticated applications.

Samsung will continue to closely monitor the situation until the software fix has been made available to all affected mobile devices.

So what can you do?

For now, it’s pretty simple. Don’t download any weird-looking apps. Stick to what’s in the official Google Play app store on your phone. Don’t click on any weird links or install apps directly from a website you’ve never heard of. You should be fine.

