Everything We Know (And Think We Know) About Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

You know you’re getting close to a big gadget launch when the leaks start heating up.Now that we have the iPad launch out of the way, everyone is focusing on Samsung’s Galaxy S III flagship smartphone.



Samsung broke with tradition this year and decided not to show off its new Galaxy phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Instead, Android fans are going to be kept guessing for a little while longer.

Today, everyone is talking about this leaked press image of the Galaxy S III. As Android Central points out, it’s almost certainly a fake.

Luckily, other blogs do have some seemingly credible information. BGR has been the best resource so far for Galaxy S III news. They have a good record when it comes to Samsung rumours (they pretty much nailed the Galaxy Nexus months before its release), so we’re inclined to believe what they say.

Here’s what we know. The Galaxy S III is said to have a massive 4.8-inch screen. That’s even larger than the Galaxy Nexus, but still slightly smaller than the Galaxy Note. It’ll also have a zippy 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 4G LTE, and a sturdy ceramic casing. Samsung tends to use cheap-feeling plastic for its smartphones, so the ceramic casing would be a welcome change.

The Galaxy S III should also be Samsung’s first phone to ship with the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich.

So when does the Galaxy S III come out?

Samsung is rumoured to be working on a global launch for the Galaxy S III. So far, the latest rumours peg the Galaxy S III launch for April or even late May.

