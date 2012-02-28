LEAKED: Here's What We Know About Samsung's Galaxy S III

This is the Galaxy S II.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We finally have some leaked info on Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S III.BGR has the details, and we’re inclined to believe them since they were pretty accurate with their information on Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus last year.



Here are the most important specs BGR has scooped so far: The Galaxy S III will have a quad-core processor, ceramic casing (instead of the cheap plastic Samsung is famous for using), and a 4.8-inch screen that can display full 1080p HD video.

It sounds very impressive on paper. BGR says the Galaxy S III will have a simultaneous, worldwide launch, instead of rolling out slowly across the globe like the Galaxy S II did last year.

BGR has some more details, so check it out >

DON’T MISS: Our review of Samsung’s Galaxy Note

