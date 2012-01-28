Suddenly, Everyone Is Talking About Samsung's Next Big Galaxy Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung announced its Q4 2011 earnings last night, but the real story has been the company’s plans for its next big smartphone release, the Galaxy S III.Just about everyone expected Samsung to announce the Galaxy S III at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, until a rumour came out that the company plans to wait.



That rumour appears to be backed up by statements Samsung made on its earning call last night. When asked if the Galaxy S III would launch at MWC, Samsung said that it’s “still reviewing several options on when to launch.” (SammyHub has a full recording of the answer.)

By the way, we’ve heard Samsung has some announcements planned after MWC here in the U.S., so it seems more likely that we won’t hear about the Galaxy S III until the spring.

In the meantime, Samsung continues to push the Galaxy S II with all those anti-Apple commercials. The phone has only been available in the U.S. since early fall of last year, so it still feels a bit too early to start talking about a new release here.

