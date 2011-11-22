Samsung's Galaxy S III Could Boast A Screaming Fast Quad-Core Processor

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

The next generation Samsung Galaxy S III smartphone could feature a lightning fast quad-core processor, Android And Me reports.A juicy tidbit they found buried in the ultra-nerdy “Linux Kernel Archives” seems to imply that Samsung is already testing the processor.



The Exynos 4412 processor would be capable of speeds up to 1.5 Ghz, but would more importantly be a lot more battery-conscious than its predecessors.

A tipster told Android And Me that the new phone will be a “big step past the Galaxy Nexus class, in every way.”

The Samsung Galaxy S III will likely be announced by Samsung at the Mobile World Congress conference in February.

Don’t Miss: The 15 Most Innovative Gadgets >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.