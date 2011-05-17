Sorry T-Mobile Customers, You're Left Out Of Samsung's Next Huge Android Launch

Photo: Samsung

Evidence is mounting that a U.S. launch for Samsung’s Galaxy S II is right around the corner.News has leaked that the phone will be called the Attain, Within, and Function on AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon, respectively. (Despite the different names, they will be the same phone.)



As you may have noticed, T-Mobile has been left off that list.

But some good news: It looks like the Galaxy S II won’t be heavily modified between each carrier. Samsung’s first line of Galaxy phones last year had several hardware tweaks. That means even though they were essentially the same phone on the inside, each one looked different than the next.

Now it looks like Samsung is taking a more unified approach to its design between different carriers, just like Apple does with the iPhone. A leaked case design, discovered by Pocket Now, shows that it will work for each carrier’s Galaxy S II.

There’s still no solid release date for the Galaxy S II. (It has been delayed since March.) But early reviews and overseas sales have been excellent.

