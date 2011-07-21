SAMSUNG EXEC: Galaxy S II Arriving In U.S. Next Month

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s eagerly-anticipated Galaxy S II phone could be arriving in the U.S. next month, according to the company’s president of mobile business.Shin Jong-kyun said the Galaxy S II will hit the U.S. “sometime in August,” according to Mobile Burn.



The Galaxy S II was supposed to launch in the U.S. in March, but was delayed indefinitely without explanation. The phone has already performed well overseas with 3 million units sold in the first 55 days.

Samsung will likely release the Galaxy S II on all four major carriers in some form or another, just like it did with the original Galaxy S last year.

