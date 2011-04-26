This Is What You Can Do With An Android Phone That's Thinner Than An iPhone

Even though Samsung’s eagerly-anticipated Galaxy S II probably won’t hit the U.S. until late this summer, the company is going on a marketing rampage.



Last week we showed you this commercial, which plays up the Galaxys S II’s shiny new Super AMOLED Plus display.

The new commercials show off the phone’s super-thin profile. While it’s nice to see the Galaxy S II in action, we’d prefer a solid release date from Samsung. The phone will only be 8.49 mm thick, which is thinner than the iPhone 4, which is a hair thicker at 9.3 mm.

Check out the commercials below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: Exclusive Android Apps You Won’t Find On iPhone Or Anywhere Else



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.