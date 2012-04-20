This Is One Of Our Biggest Pet Peeves With Android

One of our biggest complaints with Android is that carriers tend to bog phones down with a bunch of branded crapware.



Who knew that tactic also applied to the default email signature?

The screenshot below, which comes to us from John Gruber via Jason Prell on Twitter, is supposedly the default email signature for AT&T and Samsung’s Galaxy S II Skyrocket.

We haven’t been able to confirm this, so if it’s just a joke, please let us know in the comments.

Here it is:

Photo: Jason Prell via Twitter

