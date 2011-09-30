The Samsung Galaxy S II Is Nearly Perfect, The Best Android You Can Buy On AT&T [REVIEW]

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

We’ve seen several iterations of Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S II phones. Now we have our hands on the AT&T version.It’s not that much different from the others, so for a full review of the Galaxy S II platform, check out Steve Kovach’s review.



But, this Galaxy S II might edge out the others.

So what’s different about the AT&T Galaxy S II?

First off, it runs on AT&T’s HSPA+ 4G network (not AT&T’s LTE network that it just began rolling out).

And it’s a bit different cosmetically, for one. The screen on the Galaxy S II is 4.3 inches, unlike its brothers on Sprint and T-Mobile that have gargantuan 4.5-inch screens. This phone’s also a touch thinner.

But, it’s still the same old blasphemously beautiful Super AMOLED Plus display.

On the inside, the AT&T Galaxy S II has a 1.2 Ghz dual-core Exynos processor, which is a bit faster than the dual-core Tegra 2 processors in many of the top-tier Androids today.

One unique and gimmicky new feature on the Galaxy S II for AT&T are “motion” features, which allow you to put two thumbs on the screen, then tilt the phone to zoom in/out of pictures, web pages, and more. It was a nuisance so we turned it off.

Is This The Best Android Phone On AT&T?

This is really the only question that matters if you’re in the market for an Android phone on AT&T right now.

The first thing to mention is that none of AT&T’s “4G” HSPA+ phones get stellar connection speeds, so using that as a comparison point is irrelevant. We got 1-1.5 Mbps download speeds in our tests, which is a mere fraction of Verizon’s 4G network.

The calling quality is decent (if the earpiece isn’t a little soft), and battery life was pretty good. The device makes it a few days on standby, and barely makes it through a full day under normal use.

The Galaxy S II on AT&T fits right in under the wing of the massive Samsung Infuse 4G, a nearly identical-looking phone but with a 4.5-inch screen and a 1.3 MP front facing camera (vs. the Galaxy’s 2MP camera).

Unlike the Infuse 4G, the Galaxy S II runs Samsung’s TouchWiz 4.0 Android skin on a brand new dual-core processor, atop Android 2.3.4 Gingerbread.

The Infuse runs TouchWiz 3.0 on a single-core Hummingbird processor atop Android 2.2 Froyo.

There’s also the HTC Inspire 4G, which runs a slower single-core processor, shoots video in 720p (vs. 1080p on the Galaxy S II), and

So is the Galaxy S II the best Android phone on AT&T?

No doubt about it. It’s an amazing deal for $199.99, especially considering it comes with 16GB of storage built in.

The Galaxy S II will go on sale October 2nd for $199.99.

