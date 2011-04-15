Bad News Android Lovers: Samsung's Most-Wanted Phone Is Probably Delayed Until Q3

Photo: Samsung

This is bad news for Android fans who are waiting to upgrade their phone this year.The super-thin Samsung Galaxy S II may not come to the U.S. until Q3 or later.



MobileSyrup spoke to Samsung’s VP Paul Brennan who said that the company is still negotiating with carriers to get the phone in Canada and the U.S.

The good news: that likely means the Galaxy S II line will be available on all four major carriers when it finally launches.

We think Samsung has been making some of the best Android phones out there with it’s current Galaxy line (The Nexus S, Epic, and Galaxy S 4G, just to name a few). Hopefully the company can reach an agreement with carriers soon.

