Samsung's Latest Galaxy S II Promo Video Is A Bit...Suggestive

Samsung is getting ready to officially announce the Galaxy S II in the U.S. On August 29. In the meantime, we’re starting to see more teasers hit the web.



The latest is slightly raunchy.

We’re excited to see how Samsung changes the Galaxy S II when it finally arrives. (We tested the international version of the Galaxy S II last month,)

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.