Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

AT&T announced today that it will launch the Samsung Galaxy S II on October 2 for $199.99 on contract.The Galaxy S II already launched last week on Sprint (click here for our review) and we’re expecting to hear an announcement from T-Mobile any day now.



