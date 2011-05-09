The iPhone's Next Big Android Rival Already Has 3 Million Pre-Orders

Photo: YouTube

The phone that could wind up being the iPhone’s biggest rival, is already up to 3 million pre-orders worldwide.That’s even before the phone is available for order in the U.S.



Samsung’s Galaxy S II, which has been getting rave early reviews, is already on pace to outsell the iPhone 4 in Korea (Samsung’s home country).

The phone is the sequel to Samsung’s enormously popular Galaxy S line of Android phones that hit all carriers last year. It will launch with the latest version of Android, 2.3 Gingerbread, and has one of the fastest processors we’ve seen in a phone yet.

The Galaxy S II has been delayed several times in the U.S. — it was originally supposed to launch in March — but we’ve seen several hints that it could be coming soon. Last week, the FCC approved the device to run on AT&T’s 3G network.

[Via Slashgear]

