Here's The First Official Commercial For Samsung's Most Anticipated Android Phone

Although there’s still no solid release date for Samsung’s Galaxy S II Android phone, the company has already released its first commercial for the device.



The clip plays up the phone’s large, super-clear screen, although we don’t get a good look at much else.

Here’s the commercial. Don’t try this at home:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

