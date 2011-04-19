Here's The First Official Commercial For Samsung's Most Anticipated Android Phone

Although there’s still no solid release date for Samsung’s Galaxy S II Android phone, the company has already released its first commercial for the device.
The clip plays up the phone’s large, super-clear screen, although we don’t get a good look at much else.
Here’s the commercial. Don’t try this at home:
