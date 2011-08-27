Here They Are! This Photo Shows All Three Samsung Galaxy S II Models That Will Be Announced Next Week

Here’s the first look at all three Samsung Galaxy S II models for Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile.



This rendering, obtained by PocketNow, is likely the same one we’ll see when Samsung formally announces the Galaxy S II at its press event on Monday. (We’ll be there live!)

All three models look very similar to the international version we reviewed in July.

As we wrote yesterday, Verizon will not have the Galaxy S II. Instead, it will get a different Samsung phone, most likely the Nexus Prime running Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

The photo:

Photo: PocketNow

