Everything You Need To Know Before Samsung's Big Galaxy S II Announcement Tonight

Samsung will finally unveil its U.S. models of the Samsung Galaxy S II today at a press event in NYC.We’ll be there, so tune in at 6:00 p.m. Eastern for our live blog.



The Galaxy S II is already Samsung’s fastest selling smartphone, and is designed to go toe-to-toe with the iPhone 5 as we move into the fall.

Samsung hasn’t done the greatest job at hiding details on the Galaxy S II.

Here are the most important things we know so far:

AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile will get a version of the Galaxy S II. Verizon will not.

Instead of the Galaxy S II, Verizon will reportedly get Samsung’s Nexus/Droid Prime, the first phone to run Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

The Sprint Galaxy S II will be called the Epic 4G Touch. The phone will have a massive 4.52-inch touchscreen and run on Sprint’s 4G network. More details on the phone leaked this afternoon.

There’s a LTE version of the Galaxy S II, but it’s unclear whether or not it will ever come to the U.S.

The Galaxy S II has been selling like hotcakes overseas. The last number we have is 5 million units as of late July.

We reviewed the Galaxy S II in July. It’s a great Android phone by today’s standards, but we’ll have to see what Apple pulls off with the iPhone 5.

