Samsung Launches Its New Blockbuster Phone

Samsung’s Galaxy S II looks like a blockbuster like its predecessor the Galaxy S. Samsung is launching it in South Korea right now, Reuters reports.



The Galaxy S II is basically like the Galaxy S except thinner and faster, and with a better camera. It looks like a killer.

Here’s one of the ads the phone is launching with:

