Samsung Launches Its New Blockbuster Phone

Samsung’s Galaxy S II looks like a blockbuster like its predecessor the Galaxy S. Samsung is launching it in South Korea right now, Reuters reports.
The Galaxy S II is basically like the Galaxy S except thinner and faster, and with a better camera. It looks like a killer.
Here’s one of the ads the phone is launching with:
Previously: The Samsung Galaxy S II Is The Phone US Android Lovers Will Be Begging For →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.