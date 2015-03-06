Samsung one-upped Apple by offering twice the storage in its new Galaxy phone

AP The Samsung Galaxy S 6 Edge.

Samsung’s new Galaxy phone will be able to one-up Apple in at least one area: The amount of storage you get.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy S6 and the curved-screen Galaxy S6 Edge in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB variations. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus come in 16GB, 32GB, and 128GB variations, meaning the entry-level Samsung phone will have twice the storage as the entry-level iPhone.

A lot of critics have blasted Apple’s decision to keep its entry-level iPhones at 16GB. With all the video, apps, texts, photos, and music we store on our phones these days, 16GB simply isn’t enough. And as we learned last fall when people had difficulty upgrading to the new iOS 8 operating system for iPhone, the 16GB models don’t give you enough space.

Samsung’s decision to start its phones with 32GB is a better move for its customers, one Apple should take note of as it prepares its followup to the iPhone 6.

One possible caveat: Samsung is known for bogging down the Android operating system with a lot of software extras that eat up storage space. It’s unclear how much space its new modifications to Android will take up in the Galaxy S 6, and we won’t find out until the phone launches on April 10.

