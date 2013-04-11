Here Are The First Three Commercials For The Samsung Galaxy S 4

Here are the first international ads for Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S 4.



The ads show off a few of the phone’s unique features like its built-in translator and multimedia sharing options.

Some of these are in Spanish, but they do give you an idea where Samsung is going with its marketing for the Galaxy S 4.

AT&T will beging accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S 4 on April 16 starting at $199.99. We’re still waiting for finalised pricing and release dates from the other carriers.

Take a look:

